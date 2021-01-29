CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 01, 2021

CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.525 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CAPL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that CAPL has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CAPL was $18.54, representing a -6.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.79 and a 172.25% increase over the 52 week low of $6.81.

CAPL is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW). CAPL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.82. Zacks Investment Research reports CAPL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 15.69%, compared to an industry average of 14.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CAPL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CAPL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CAPL as a top-10 holding:

Global X Super Dividend ETF (DIV)

VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (MOTI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MOTI with an increase of 13.6% over the last 100 days. DIV has the highest percent weighting of CAPL at 2.78%.

