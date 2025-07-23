CrossAmerica Partners LP Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.5250 per Unit for Q2 2025

CrossAmerica Partners LP announces a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per unit for Q2 2025, payable August 14, 2025.

CrossAmerica Partners LP announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per unit for the second quarter of 2025, which equates to an annualized distribution of $2.10 per unit. This payment is scheduled for August 14, 2025, to unitholders on record by August 4, 2025. Additionally, the company will host a conference call on August 7 to discuss its second quarter earnings, releasing the results on August 6. CrossAmerica Partners LP, established in 2012 and based in Allentown, PA, operates as a motor fuel distributor and convenience store operator, serving approximately 1,600 locations across 34 states, and has significant partnerships with major oil brands.

Approval of a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per unit enhances investor confidence and indicates financial stability.

The distribution is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2025, which may attract new investors seeking regular income.

CrossAmerica Partners LP solidifies its position as a key player in the petroleum distribution sector, especially being one of ExxonMobil's largest distributors by fuel volume in the U.S.

The upcoming conference call on August 7, 2025, provides an opportunity for transparency and engagement with investors regarding the company’s performance and outlook.

Maintaining a quarterly distribution may indicate limited growth prospects, as consistent distributions can signal that the company is prioritizing immediate returns over reinvestment in expansion initiatives.

The focus on past distributions rather than future initiatives could lead to concerns about sustainability and long-term strategic planning in a competitive market.

There is a lack of information on any potential financial struggles or economic challenges facing the company that could impact future earnings, as indicated by the forward-looking statements disclaimer.

What is the quarterly distribution amount for CrossAmerica Partners LP?

The quarterly distribution is $0.5250 per unit for the second quarter of 2025.

When is the distribution payable to unitholders?

The distribution is payable on August 14, 2025, to unitholders of record on August 4, 2025.

What date will CrossAmerica Partner’s earnings results be released?

The earnings results will be released on August 6, 2025, after market close.

What is CrossAmerica Partners LP’s primary business focus?

CrossAmerica Partners LP focuses on wholesale fuel distribution, convenience store operations, and real estate leasing for fuel retailing.

How many locations does CrossAmerica Partners distribute fuel to?

CrossAmerica Partners distributes fuel to approximately 1,600 locations across 34 states in the U.S.

We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $CAPL stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CrossAmerica Partners LP Maintains Quarterly Distribution











Quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per unit attributable to the second quarter of 2025



















– CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner has approved a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per unit attributable to the second quarter of 2025 (annualized $2.10 per unit). The distribution attributable to the second quarter is payable on August 14, 2025, to all unitholders of record on August 4, 2025.





CrossAmerica will host a conference call on August 7



at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss second quarter 2025 earnings results, which will be released after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6.







About CrossAmerica Partners LP







CrossAmerica Partners is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels, convenience store operator, and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is indirectly owned and controlled by entities affiliated with Joseph V. Topper, Jr., the founder of CrossAmerica Partners and a member of the board of the general partner since 2012. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,600 locations and owns or leases more than 1,000 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 34 states, the Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Marathon, Valero, Phillips 66 and other major brands. CrossAmerica Partners ranks as one of ExxonMobil's largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for additional brands. For additional information, please visit



www.crossamericapartners.com



Forward Looking Statement







Statements contained in this release that state the Partnership’s or management's expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intends," "estimates," "target," "plan" and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see CrossAmerica's Forms 10-Q or Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on CrossAmerica's website at



www.crossamericapartners.com



Note to Non-United States Investors: This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4. Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of CrossAmerica Partners LP’s distributions to non-U.S. investors as attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, CrossAmerica Partners LP’s distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.