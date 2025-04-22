CrossAmerica Partners LP Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.5250 Per Unit for Q1 2025

CrossAmerica Partners LP announced a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per unit for Q1 2025, payable on May 15.

Quiver AI Summary

CrossAmerica Partners LP announced a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per unit for the first quarter of 2025, which will be paid on May 15, 2025, to unitholders recorded by May 5, 2025. This distribution represents an annualized amount of $2.10 per unit. The company will hold a conference call on May 8 to discuss its first quarter earnings, with results to be released after market close on May 7. CrossAmerica Partners is a significant player in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and operates convenience stores, with a presence in 34 states and substantial relationships with major oil brands. For more information, interested parties can visit their website or contact the company directly.

Potential Positives

CrossAmerica Partners LP has maintained a consistent quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per unit, demonstrating financial stability and commitment to returning value to its unitholders.

The upcoming quarterly distribution is annualized to $2.10 per unit, indicating a solid yield for investors and reinforcing investor confidence in the company.

The company will host a conference call to discuss first quarter earnings on May 8, providing transparency and engagement with investors regarding its financial performance.

CrossAmerica's ranking as one of ExxonMobil's largest distributors by fuel volume highlights its significant position in the industry and strong relationships with leading oil brands.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the quarterly distribution could indicate that the company is not increasing its payouts, which may signal to investors a lack of growth or financial strength.

The reliance on forward-looking statements may suggest uncertainty regarding future performance, which could affect investor confidence.

The tax implications for non-U.S. investors could deter foreign investment, impacting the company's overall market appeal.

FAQ

What is the quarterly distribution amount for CrossAmerica Partners LP in Q1 2025?

The quarterly distribution for Q1 2025 is $0.5250 per unit, annualized at $2.10 per unit.

When is the distribution payable to unitholders?

The distribution is payable on May 15, 2025, to unitholders of record on May 5, 2025.

When will CrossAmerica report its Q1 2025 earnings?

CrossAmerica will release its Q1 2025 earnings on May 7, 2025, after market closure.

What major oil companies does CrossAmerica Partners work with?

CrossAmerica Partners has established relationships with major brands like ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, and Marathon.

Who are the key leaders of CrossAmerica Partners LP?

Joseph V. Topper, Jr. is the founder and a board member of CrossAmerica's general partner since 2012.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CAPL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $CAPL stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Allentown, PA, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --











CrossAmerica Partners LP Maintains Quarterly Distribution











Quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per unit attributable to the first quarter of 2025



















ALLENTOWN, PA (April 22, 2025)



– CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner has approved a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per unit attributable to the first quarter of 2025 (annualized $2.10 per unit). The distribution attributable to the first quarter is payable on May 15, 2025, to all unitholders of record on May 5, 2025.





CrossAmerica will host a conference call on May 8



th



at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss first quarter 2025 earnings results, which will be released after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7.







About CrossAmerica Partners LP







CrossAmerica Partners is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels, convenience store operator, and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is indirectly owned and controlled by entities affiliated with Joseph V. Topper, Jr., the founder of CrossAmerica Partners and a member of the board of the general partner since 2012. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,600 locations and owns or leases approximately 1,100 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 34 states, the Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Marathon, Valero, Phillips 66 and other major brands. CrossAmerica Partners ranks as one of ExxonMobil's largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for additional brands. For additional information, please visit



www.crossamericapartners.com



.







Forward Looking Statement







Statements contained in this release that state the Partnership’s or management's expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intends," "estimates," "target," "plan" and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see CrossAmerica's Forms 10-Q or Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on CrossAmerica's website at



www.crossamericapartners.com



. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





Note to Non-United States Investors: This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4. Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of CrossAmerica Partners LP’s distributions to non-U.S. investors as attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, CrossAmerica Partners LP’s distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.







Contact



– Randy Palmer,



rpalmer@caplp.com



or 610-625-8000



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.