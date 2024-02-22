CrossAmerica (CAPL) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

CrossAmerica Partners CAPL is set to report fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 26, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the partnership’s earnings of 31 cents per unit beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 17 cents. CrossAmerica’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same once, delivering an average surprise of 58.8%. This is depicted in the graph below.

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per unit of 22 cents has witnessed no revisions over the past 30 days. The estimated figure suggests a decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues of $1.1 billion indicates a 1.4% decline from the year-ago reported figure.

CrossAmerica Partners LP Price and EPS Surprise

CrossAmerica Partners LP price-eps-surprise | CrossAmerica Partners LP Quote

Factors to Consider

Demand for motor fuels may have decreased in the quarter due to factors such as remote work arrangements and the increasing popularity of electric vehicles.

Since CrossAmerica Partners is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels, lower demand for the fuel is likely to have hurt the bottom line.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for CrossAmerica this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: CAPL’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are three firms from the energy space that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Constellation Energy Corporation CEG currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.05% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is scheduled to release fourth-quarter earnings on Feb 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CEG’s earnings is pegged at $1.71 per share, suggesting a massive improvement from the year-ago figure.

Kinetik Holdings Inc. KNTK currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.73% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Kinetik Holdings is scheduled to release fourth-quarter earnings on Feb 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KNTK’s earnings is pegged at 46 cents per share.

PHX Minerals Inc. PHX has an Earnings ESP of +9.09% and is a Zacks #3 Ranked player at present.

PHX Minerals is scheduled to release results on Mar 12. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PHX Minerals’ earnings is pegged at 6 cents per share, suggesting a year-over-year decline.

