Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 14th of December to US$0.073. This will take the annual payment from 8.3% to 8.3% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust's profits didn't cover the dividend, but the company was generating enough cash instead. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 1.2% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 89%, which is definitely on the higher side.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$2.83, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.04. This works out to be a decline of approximately 9.5% per year over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. Unfortunately, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Cross Timbers Royalty Trust's payments are rock solid. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

