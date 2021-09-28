Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.163 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 68.04% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15, the dividend yield is 13.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CRT was $15, representing a -0.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.15 and a 190.7% increase over the 52 week low of $5.16.

CRT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A).

