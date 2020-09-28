Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.032 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.81, the dividend yield is 6.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CRT was $5.81, representing a -38.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.50 and a 44.89% increase over the 52 week low of $4.01.

CRT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). CRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.89.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CRT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

