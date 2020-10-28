Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.076 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 137.5% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $7.08, the dividend yield is 12.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CRT was $7.08, representing a -25.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.50 and a 76.56% increase over the 52 week low of $4.01.

CRT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). CRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.89.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CRT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.