Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.073 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.57, the dividend yield is 6.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CRT was $12.57, representing a -18.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.50 and a 69.64% increase over the 52 week low of $7.41.

CRT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B). CRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.02.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the crt Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

