Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.052 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -31.58% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.29, the dividend yield is 7.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CRT was $8.29, representing a -12.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.50 and a 106.73% increase over the 52 week low of $4.01.

CRT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). CRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.8.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CRT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

