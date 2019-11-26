Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.062 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -18.42% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.6, the dividend yield is 8.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CRT was $8.6, representing a -40.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.40 and a 10.96% increase over the 52 week low of $7.75.

CRT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). CRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.03.

