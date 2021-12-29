Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.137 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased CRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.84, the dividend yield is 13.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CRT was $11.84, representing a -23.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.50 and a 59.78% increase over the 52 week low of $7.41.

CRT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). CRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.02.

