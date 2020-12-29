Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.062 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.56, the dividend yield is 8.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CRT was $8.56, representing a -9.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.50 and a 113.47% increase over the 52 week low of $4.01.

CRT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). CRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.8.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CRT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.