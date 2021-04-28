Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.096 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 159.46% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.73, the dividend yield is 11.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CRT was $9.73, representing a -7.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.58 and a 88.57% increase over the 52 week low of $5.16.

CRT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Total SE (TOT). CRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.8.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CRT Dividend History page.

