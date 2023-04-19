Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) Declares $0.24 Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust said on April 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.24 per share ($2.94 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $20.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 14.11%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.26%, the lowest has been 6.23%, and the highest has been 22.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.77 (n=199).

The current dividend yield is 1.39 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRT is 0.03%, a decrease of 32.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.81% to 610K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Essex Financial Services holds 50K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

DWMC - AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 40.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRT by 16.00% over the last quarter.

Harbour Investments holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Private Trust Co Na holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Beacon Pointe Advisors holds 10K shares.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust holds oil and natural gas properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. The Trust was created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to unitholders.

