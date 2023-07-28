Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) Declares $0.19 Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust said on July 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.19 per share ($2.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 31, 2023 will receive the payment on August 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $20.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.22%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.40%, the lowest has been 6.23%, and the highest has been 22.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.74 (n=198).

The current dividend yield is 0.30 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.65%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRT is 0.04%, a decrease of 19.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.55% to 524K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 266K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates holds 92K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares, representing a decrease of 10.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRT by 68,916.39% over the last quarter.

GWM Advisors holds 44K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing a decrease of 21.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRT by 72.15% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 27K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 46.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRT by 29.16% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 20K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 10.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRT by 25.00% over the last quarter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust holds oil and natural gas properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. The Trust was created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to unitholders.

Additional reading:

