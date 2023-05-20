Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) Declares $0.19 Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust said on May 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.19 per share ($2.22 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $21.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.48%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.31%, the lowest has been 6.23%, and the highest has been 22.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.76 (n=199).

The current dividend yield is 0.06 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.42%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRT is 0.04%, an increase of 48.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.21% to 524K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 266K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates holds 92K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares, representing a decrease of 10.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRT by 68,916.39% over the last quarter.

GWM Advisors holds 44K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing a decrease of 21.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRT by 72.15% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 27K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 46.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRT by 12.08% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 20K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 10.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRT by 25.00% over the last quarter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust holds oil and natural gas properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. The Trust was created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to unitholders.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.