Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust said on August 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.49 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 31, 2023 will receive the payment on September 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $20.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.33%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.46%, the lowest has been 6.23%, and the highest has been 22.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.73 (n=198).

The current dividend yield is 1.15 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.66%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRT is 0.02%, a decrease of 51.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.52% to 558K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 266K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates holds 91K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRT by 11.90% over the last quarter.

Beacon Pointe Advisors holds 71K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

GWM Advisors holds 25K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing a decrease of 73.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRT by 38.19% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 24K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing a decrease of 11.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRT by 14.96% over the last quarter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust holds oil and natural gas properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. The Trust was created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to unitholders.

