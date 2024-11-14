News & Insights

Cross Marketing Group Reports Strong Q1 Recovery

November 14, 2024 — 03:11 am EST

Cross Marketing Group, Inc. (JP:3675) has released an update.

Cross Marketing Group Inc. reported a significant turnaround in its financial performance for the first quarter ending September 30, 2024, with net sales rising by 20.1% compared to the previous year. The company achieved a net income of ¥142 million, reversing a loss from the prior year, showcasing a robust recovery. With a forecast for continued growth, the company expects a 50.9% increase in net income for the full fiscal year ending June 2025.

