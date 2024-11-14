Cross Marketing Group Reports Strong Q1 Recovery

Cross Marketing Group, Inc. (JP:3675) has released an update.

Cross Marketing Group Inc. reported a significant turnaround in its financial performance for the first quarter ending September 30, 2024, with net sales rising by 20.1% compared to the previous year. The company achieved a net income of ¥142 million, reversing a loss from the prior year, showcasing a robust recovery. With a forecast for continued growth, the company expects a 50.9% increase in net income for the full fiscal year ending June 2025.

For further insights into JP:3675 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.