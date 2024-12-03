Cross-Harbour Announces Third Quarter Dividend

Cross-Harbour (Holdings) (HK:0032) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cross-Harbour (Holdings) Limited has announced a third quarter ordinary cash dividend of HKD 0.06 per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2024. Shareholders can expect the payment on December 30, 2024, with the record date set for December 20, 2024. This announcement might attract investors interested in dividend stocks as the company confirms its commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

For further insights into HK:0032 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.