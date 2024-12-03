News & Insights

Stocks
CRHHF

Cross-Harbour Announces Third Quarter Dividend

December 03, 2024 — 05:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cross-Harbour (Holdings) (HK:0032) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cross-Harbour (Holdings) Limited has announced a third quarter ordinary cash dividend of HKD 0.06 per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2024. Shareholders can expect the payment on December 30, 2024, with the record date set for December 20, 2024. This announcement might attract investors interested in dividend stocks as the company confirms its commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

For further insights into HK:0032 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRHHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.