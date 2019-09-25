Cross-Ecosystem Dialogue Is Key to Growth in the Nordics and Baltics

As a hub of the Nordic and Baltic financial market ecosystem, Nasdaq is committed to maintaining a central role in the ever ongoing dialogue for development of the financial market ecosystems in the region. We continue to do this by building on local market strengths and shared best practices towards gradual integration and expansion.

The unique characteristics of the financial markets in Northern Europe are founded on a mix of cross-border integration and local ecosystems that have been allowed to develop according to local conditions and requirements. Such a diverse landscape of relatively small, successful and unique economies do need some common ground to thrive, something which Nasdaq is able to provide and develop.

Nasdaq enables market participants to access seven national equity and fixed income markets, all using the same technology, combined with our derivatives clearing house that serves the whole region. Another example of integration is the launch of the pan-Baltic market, including the combination of the three Baltic CSDs into one.

Over the last five years, Nasdaq Nordics has seen an average of about 100 new listings yearly, of which 80% are small caps. With its deep liquidity pool and great mix of different types of investors, the Swedish market has become the leading example of how to support companies in earlier stages of growth. Notably, a high level of participation from retail investors contributes to the success. Multiple factors explain this, including a relatively mature equity investment culture, a pension system allowing individuals to choose capital allocation and also a high degree of digitalization, which has enabled retail investors direct market access via online brokers.

Across the region, Nasdaq has adapted First North, the growth market MTFs for SMEs, to the needs of not only smaller companies, but also smaller investors. For instance, for issuances too small to require a prospectus, issuers instead deliver a standardized ‘company description’, a cost-efficient document which is easy for investors to digest and compare. Nasdaq also produces free-of-charge ‘company fact sheets’, with data points for every single listed company on the Nordic and Baltic markets, providing a basis for visibility, comparability and further research.

What is important to underline however, is that one size does not fit all. Local ecosystems need to be adapted to the needs of especially early stage growth companies. Hence, in addition to its European headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, Nasdaq also has significant presence in all the countries where it operates markets, as well as in key financial hubs such as London.

I truly believe that the success of our well-integrated, safe, transparent and liquid markets for both small and large investors, domestic and foreign, and for issuers, could serve as an inspiration for others. In the coming years, Nasdaq will launch a number of initiatives that go beyond our traditional home markets in the Nordics and Baltics. Our ambition is to expand our regional footprint and become a truly European financial services provider, leveraging the success of the financially integrated, yet very different, regional markets, in which Nasdaq’s European presence is founded.

Editor's note: This article was first published by Eurofi.