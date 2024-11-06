News & Insights

Stocks
CCRN

Cross Country Healthcare Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

November 06, 2024 — 11:16 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cross Country Healthcare ( (CCRN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Cross Country Healthcare presented to its investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a tech-enabled workforce solutions and advisory firm specializing in addressing labor-related challenges within the healthcare sector, with a strong emphasis on diversity, equality, and inclusion. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2024, the company announced a revenue of $315.1 million, reflecting a significant decrease of 29% year-over-year. Despite the decline in revenue, the company maintained a strong balance sheet with $64 million in cash and no debt. Key financial metrics showed a decrease in net income to $2.6 million and a diluted EPS of $0.08, highlighting a challenging quarter. However, the company experienced growth in its Physician Staffing and Homecare Staffing segments, with the former showing a 10% year-over-year increase in revenue. Cross Country also secured a three-year contract renewal with its largest managed service program, indicating stability in its operations. Looking ahead, Cross Country Healthcare remains optimistic about capitalizing on market opportunities as conditions normalize, leveraging its financial position for strategic investments aimed at long-term profitability.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CCRN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.