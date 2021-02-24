Cross Country Healthcare Q4 Results Top Estimates; Stock Surges

(RTTNews) - Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) reported that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $4.61 million or $0.13 per share compared to loss of $1.14 million or $0.03 per share in the prior year.

CCRN closed Wednesday's regular trading at $10.06 up $0.54 or 5.67 percent. In the after-hours trading, the stock further gained $2.84 or 28.23 percent.

Adjusted earnings per share was $0.19 compared to $0.07 in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Quarterly revenue was $215.61 million, compared to $215.10 million in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $196.42 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead for the first-quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $0.32 - $0.37 and revenue of $280 million - $295 million. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.07 per share and revenues of $201.62 million for the first-quarter.

