Cross Country Healthcare Q4 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net loss of $1.1 million or $0.03 per share, narrower than last year's loss of $19.7 million or $0.55 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.07 per share, compared to breakeven per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter rose to $215.1 million from $200.9 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.06 per share on revenues of $208.22 million.

Looking forward to the first quarter, the company expects revenues of $207 million to $212 million and adjusted loss of $0.03 to breakeven per share.

Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.02 per share on revenues of $207.33 million.

