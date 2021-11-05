Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) surges 30% this week, taking one-year gains to 238%

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) share price has soared 238% return in just a single year. On top of that, the share price is up 38% in about a quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. And shareholders have also done well over the long term, with an increase of 191% in the last three years.

Since the stock has added US$232m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Cross Country Healthcare grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company is just on the edge of profitability it can be well worth considering other metrics in order to more precisely gauge growth (and therefore understand share price movements).

However the year on year revenue growth of 50% would help. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:CCRN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 5th 2021

We know that Cross Country Healthcare has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Cross Country Healthcare stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Cross Country Healthcare shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 238% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 15% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Cross Country Healthcare better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Cross Country Healthcare (1 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

We will like Cross Country Healthcare better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

