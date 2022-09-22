Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Is Achieving High Returns On Its Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Cross Country Healthcare, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.41 = US$274m ÷ (US$939m - US$269m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Cross Country Healthcare has an ROCE of 41%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Healthcare industry average of 10%. NasdaqGS:CCRN Return on Capital Employed September 22nd 2022

In the above chart we have measured Cross Country Healthcare's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Cross Country Healthcare here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trends we've noticed at Cross Country Healthcare are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 41%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 128%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Cross Country Healthcare thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Cross Country Healthcare has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a staggering 109% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

On a separate note, we've found 3 warning signs for Cross Country Healthcare you'll probably want to know about.

