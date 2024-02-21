Cross Country Healthcare Inc Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cross Country Healthcare Inc (CCRN) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $9.03 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $38.7 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Cross Country Healthcare Inc reported adjusted earnings of $10.1 million or $0.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 34.1% to $414.03 million from $628.2 million last year.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $9.03 Mln. vs. $38.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.26 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.27 -Revenue (Q4): $414.03 Mln vs. $628.2 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $370-$380 Million

