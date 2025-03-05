Cross Country Healthcare Inc Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cross Country Healthcare Inc (CCRN):

Earnings: -$3.75 million in Q4 vs. $9.04 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.12 in Q4 vs. $0.26 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Cross Country Healthcare Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.38 million or $0.04 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.11 per share Revenue: $309.94 million in Q4 vs. $414.04 million in the same period last year.

