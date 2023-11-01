Cross Country Healthcare Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Cross Country Healthcare Inc (CCRN) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $12.8 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $34.8 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Cross Country Healthcare Inc reported adjusted earnings of $13.6 million or $0.39 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 30.5% to $442.3 million from $636.1 million last year.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $12.8 Mln. vs. $34.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.36 vs. $0.93 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.41 -Revenue (Q3): $442.3 Mln vs. $636.1 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.25-$0.35 Next quarter revenue guidance: $400-$410 mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.