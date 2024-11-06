Cross Country Healthcare Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cross Country Healthcare Inc (CCRN) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $2.6 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $12.8 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Cross Country Healthcare Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.12 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 28.8% to $315.1 million from $442.3 million last year.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $2.6 Mln. vs. $12.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.08 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $315.1 Mln vs. $442.3 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.10 - $0.14 Next quarter revenue guidance: $300-$310 mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.