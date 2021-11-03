Cross Country Healthcare Inc Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cross Country Healthcare Inc (CCRN):

-Earnings: $23.4 million in Q3 vs. -$1.3 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.62 in Q3 vs. -$0.04 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.34 per share -Revenue: $374.9 million in Q3 vs. $194.0 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.01 - $1.11 Next quarter revenue guidance: $580 - $590 mln

