Cross Country Healthcare Inc Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cross Country Healthcare Inc (CCRN):

Earnings: -$16.05 million in Q2 vs. $21.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.47 in Q2 vs. $0.60 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Cross Country Healthcare Inc reported adjusted earnings of $3.29 million or $0.10 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.13 per share Revenue: $339.771 million in Q2 vs. $540.695 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.08-$0.12 Next quarter revenue guidance: $305-$315 Mln

