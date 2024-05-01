Cross Country Healthcare Inc Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cross Country Healthcare Inc (CCRN) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $2.7 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $29.4 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Cross Country Healthcare Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.19 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 39.1% to $379.2 million from $622.7 million last year.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $2.7 Mln. vs. $29.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.08 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $379.2 Mln vs. $622.7 Mln last year.

