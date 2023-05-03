Cross Country Healthcare Inc Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cross Country Healthcare Inc (CCRN) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $29.4 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $62.0 million, or $1.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Cross Country Healthcare Inc reported adjusted earnings of $30.7 million or $0.84 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 21.0% to $622.7 million from $788.3 million last year.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $29.4 Mln. vs. $62.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.81 vs. $1.63 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.75 -Revenue (Q1): $622.7 Mln vs. $788.3 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.55 - $0.65 Next quarter revenue guidance: $530-$540 mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.