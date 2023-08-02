Cross Country Healthcare Inc Announces Retreat In Q2 Bottom Line, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Cross Country Healthcare Inc (CCRN) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $21.3 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $52.9 million, or $1.40 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 28.3% to $540.7 million from $753.6 million last year.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $21.3 Mln. vs. $52.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.60 vs. $1.40 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.61 -Revenue (Q2): $540.7 Mln vs. $753.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.35 - $0.45 Next quarter revenue guidance: $440-$450 mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.