Cross Country Healthcare Inc Announces Advance In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Cross Country Healthcare Inc (CCRN) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $77.6 million, or $2.07 per share. This compares with $4.6 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Cross Country Healthcare Inc reported adjusted earnings of $52.8 million or $1.40 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 197.2% to $640.7 million from $215.6 million last year.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.38-$1.48 Next quarter revenue guidance: $740-$750 Mln

