Cross Country Healthcare downgraded to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair analyst Trevor Romeo downgraded Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) to Market Perform from Outperform after the company agreed to be acquired by Aya Healthcare for $18.61 per share in cash in a transaction valued at $615M.
