Cross Country Healthcare downgraded to Hold from Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark analyst Bill Sutherland downgraded Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) to Hold from Buy without a price target after the company entered into a definitive agreement whereby Aya Healthcare will acquire Cross Country for $18.61 per share in cash in a transaction valued at $615M.

