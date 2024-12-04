Cross Country Healthcare downgraded to Hold from Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark analyst Bill Sutherland downgraded Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) to Hold from Buy without a price target after the company entered into a definitive agreement whereby Aya Healthcare will acquire Cross Country for $18.61 per share in cash in a transaction valued at $615M.
