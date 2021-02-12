Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) closed at $9.64, marking a -1.83% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of health care staffing and workforce management services had gained 6.86% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 2.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CCRN as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 24, 2021. In that report, analysts expect CCRN to post earnings of $0.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $191.74 million, down 10.86% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CCRN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CCRN is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, CCRN is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 31.27. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.35, so we one might conclude that CCRN is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that CCRN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.61. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Staffing Firms was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.49 at yesterday's closing price.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

