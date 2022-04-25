Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) closed the most recent trading day at $20.45, moving -0.15% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of health care staffing and workforce management services had lost 4.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 7.15%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.26%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cross Country Healthcare as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post earnings of $1.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 141.38%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $743.63 million, up 125.86% from the year-ago period.

CCRN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.53 per share and revenue of $2.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.36% and +28.73%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cross Country Healthcare should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 20.59% higher. Cross Country Healthcare is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.8. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.29, which means Cross Country Healthcare is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that CCRN has a PEG ratio of 0.88 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Staffing Firms was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.22 at yesterday's closing price.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

