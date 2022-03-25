Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) closed at $21.45, marking a -1.42% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of health care staffing and workforce management services had gained 5.48% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 2.8% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cross Country Healthcare as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post earnings of $1.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 117.24%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $743.04 million, up 125.68% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.78 per share and revenue of $1.98 billion, which would represent changes of -9.15% and +17.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cross Country Healthcare. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 60.1% higher. Cross Country Healthcare is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.82. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.99.

It is also worth noting that CCRN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Staffing Firms industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.29 as of yesterday's close.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

