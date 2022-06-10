Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) closed at $18.48, marking a -0.65% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.91% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.73%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of health care staffing and workforce management services had gained 17.42% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 4.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.

Cross Country Healthcare will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Cross Country Healthcare is projected to report earnings of $1.35 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 187.23%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $741.9 million, up 123.58% from the prior-year quarter.

CCRN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.72 per share and revenue of $2.63 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +54.25% and +56.7%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cross Country Healthcare. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Cross Country Healthcare is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cross Country Healthcare has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.94 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.84.

Meanwhile, CCRN's PEG ratio is currently 0.57. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Staffing Firms industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.15 as of yesterday's close.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.