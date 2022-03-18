Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) closed the most recent trading day at $22.51, moving +1.44% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.17% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of health care staffing and workforce management services had gained 11.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 2%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.88%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cross Country Healthcare as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.26, up 117.24% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $743.04 million, up 125.68% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.78 per share and revenue of $1.98 billion. These totals would mark changes of -9.15% and +17.87%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cross Country Healthcare should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 60.1% higher. Cross Country Healthcare is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Cross Country Healthcare is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.97. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.12.

Investors should also note that CCRN has a PEG ratio of 1.22 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Staffing Firms was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.33 at yesterday's closing price.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

