Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) closed at $28.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.03% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of health care staffing and workforce management services had lost 9.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 3.62%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.61%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cross Country Healthcare as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.90, down 35.71% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $594.17 million, down 7.26% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cross Country Healthcare. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Cross Country Healthcare is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.99. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.45, so we one might conclude that Cross Country Healthcare is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, CCRN's PEG ratio is currently 1.51. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Staffing Firms stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.38 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

