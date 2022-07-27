Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) closed at $26.93, marking a +0.71% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.62%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.37%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of health care staffing and workforce management services had gained 32.24% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 0.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.24% in that time.

Cross Country Healthcare will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.35, up 187.23% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $741.57 million, up 123.48% from the year-ago period.

CCRN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.77 per share and revenue of $2.67 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +55.88% and +59.45%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cross Country Healthcare. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Cross Country Healthcare is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cross Country Healthcare has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.6 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.62.

Also, we should mention that CCRN has a PEG ratio of 0.81. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Staffing Firms stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.85 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

