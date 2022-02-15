Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) closed at $21.83 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.46% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.46%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of health care staffing and workforce management services had lost 4.73% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 5.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.54% in that time.

Cross Country Healthcare will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 23, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.35, up 610.53% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $611.4 million, up 183.57% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cross Country Healthcare. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.23% higher. Cross Country Healthcare is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cross Country Healthcare has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.5 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.45.

We can also see that CCRN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Staffing Firms industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

