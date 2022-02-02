Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) closed at $22.16, marking a +0.82% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.94%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.55%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of health care staffing and workforce management services had lost 18.11% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 6.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.63% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cross Country Healthcare as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 23, 2022. On that day, Cross Country Healthcare is projected to report earnings of $1.35 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 610.53%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $611.4 million, up 183.57% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cross Country Healthcare. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.23% higher within the past month. Cross Country Healthcare is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Cross Country Healthcare is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.65. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.65.

Investors should also note that CCRN has a PEG ratio of 0.59 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Staffing Firms industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, putting it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

