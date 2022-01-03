Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) closed the most recent trading day at $27.80, moving +0.14% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.64% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.46%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of health care staffing and workforce management services had gained 7.6% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 4.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.56% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cross Country Healthcare as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post earnings of $0.36 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 89.47%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $586.7 million, up 172.11% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cross Country Healthcare. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Cross Country Healthcare is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cross Country Healthcare has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.08 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.83.

It is also worth noting that CCRN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.47. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CCRN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.14 as of yesterday's close.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

