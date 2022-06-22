Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) closed the most recent trading day at $18.83, moving +1.02% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of health care staffing and workforce management services had gained 12.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 4.92%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.32%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cross Country Healthcare as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Cross Country Healthcare is projected to report earnings of $1.35 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 187.23%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $741.57 million, up 123.48% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.77 per share and revenue of $2.67 billion, which would represent changes of +55.88% and +59.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cross Country Healthcare. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.21% higher. Cross Country Healthcare is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.91. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.89, which means Cross Country Healthcare is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, CCRN's PEG ratio is currently 0.57. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Staffing Firms stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.03 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CCRN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

