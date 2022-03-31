Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) closed at $21.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.74% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.57% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of health care staffing and workforce management services had lost 4.4% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 4.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37% in that time.

Cross Country Healthcare will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Cross Country Healthcare is projected to report earnings of $1.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 117.24%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $743.04 million, up 125.68% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.78 per share and revenue of $1.98 billion. These totals would mark changes of -9.15% and +17.87%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cross Country Healthcare should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Cross Country Healthcare is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Cross Country Healthcare is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.85, which means Cross Country Healthcare is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that CCRN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CCRN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.33 as of yesterday's close.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CCRN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.